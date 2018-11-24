JK-PANCHAYAT-POLLS - Third phase of panchayat polls underway in J-K

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Srinagar, Nov 24 (PTI) Voting for the third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir panchayat elections is underway.

The polling began at 8 am in 2,773 polling stations, including 918 in Kashmir division and 1,855 in Jammu division, officials said.

The voting would end at 2 pm, they said.

The officials said 727 polling stations have been categorised as hypersensitive, including 493 in Kashmir division and 234 in Jammu division, for the third phase.

They said 5,239 candidates are in the fray ...