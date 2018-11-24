BC-BKN--Heat-Bulls, 0551

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Richardson has 12-point in 4th, leads Heat past Bulls<

AP Photo CXA116-1123182113, CXA119-1123182120, CXA115-1123181936, CXA113-1123181933, CXA114-1123181932<

Eds: APNewsNow. Heat 103, Bulls 96. With AP Photos.<

By PATRICK ROSE<

Associated Press<

CHICAGO (AP) - Josh Richardson scored 12 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and Hassan Whiteside had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help the Miami Heat beat the Chicago Bulls 103-96 on Friday night.

Bam Adebayo added 14 points ...