Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Shooting at US mall sparks panic on Black Friday

New York, Nov 24, 2018 (AFP) - A man was shot in the wrist after a fight at a crowded New Jersey mall on Black Friday, police said, sparking panic on the busiest shopping day of the year.

It was not immediately clear what the motive behind the shooting was as the victim was refusing to cooperate, but the gunshot led to the evacuation of the Jersey Gardens mall as police converged on the scene.

Videos posted on social media showed shoppers ta ...