Iraq-art-history-youth FOCUS

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

To reclaim Baghdad, Iraqi artists grapple with its ghosts
By Maya Gebeily
Baghdad, Nov 24, 2018 (AFP) - Dressed in a multi-coloured beanie and grey sneakers, Zaid Saad had just finished setting up his contemporary art exhibit on Baghdad's sandy riverbank when police showed up.
The piece was part of a two-day walking tour of Iraq's capital, an effort by young artists to addre ...

 

