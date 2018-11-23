Libya-unrest

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Nine dead in suspected IS attack in Libya

Benghazi, Libya, Nov 23, 2018 (AFP) - At least nine security service members were killed in a suspected Islamic State group attack in the southeastern Libyan town of Tazerbo on Friday, a senior security official said.

Eleven other people including civilians and a security chief were also "kidnapped" by members of the extremist group, which attacked a police station in the oasis town, added the official.

The Tazerbo desert region is controlled by th ...