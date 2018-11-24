BC-SOC--FIFA Election-CO, 0135

FIFA's Infantino gets election support from CONMEBOL

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) - The 10-member South American soccer governing body says it is backing FIFA President Gianni Infantino for re-election.

The CONMEBOL executive committee unanimously agreed on Friday to ratify its support for Infantino for the 2019 election.

Infantino was present during CONMEBOL's meeting in Buenos Aires. He will also attend the Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Pl ...