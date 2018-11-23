The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Taiwan-China-politics-vote-referendum-rights

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Taiwan vote spotlights social and political rifts
Taipei, Nov 23, 2018 (AFP) - Millions of Taiwanese go to the polls Saturday in key elections which tap into a raft of divisive issues, from relations with Beijing to gay rights.
The island-wide vote for political representatives, from village up to city level, is a mid-term test for embattled President Tsai Ing-wen as she faces a backlash over domestic reforms and concerns about deteriorating ties with China.
The ballot also features 10 ref ...

 

