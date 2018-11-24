Mexico, Canada discuss signing of new North American trade deal

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique

Pena Nieto and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke on

Friday by phone about the Nov. 30 signing at a G20 summit of a

new trade deal between Mexico, Canada and the United States,

Pena Nieto's office said in a statement.

Afterwards, the accord would be sent to the legislatures of

the three countries, the statement added, without saying which

officials would sign the deal known as the United

State ...