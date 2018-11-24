Mexico, Canada discuss signing of new North American trade deal
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique
Pena Nieto and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke on
Friday by phone about the Nov. 30 signing at a G20 summit of a
new trade deal between Mexico, Canada and the United States,
Pena Nieto's office said in a statement.
Afterwards, the accord would be sent to the legislatures of
the three countries, the statement added, without saying which
officials would sign the deal known as the United
State ...
