14 Palestinian protesters wounded by Israeli gunfire: Gaza ministry
Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, Nov 23, 2018 (AFP) - At least 14 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli gunfire Friday during protests along the Gaza border, the enclave's health ministry said, as a lull in deadly violence held after a truce deal last week.
Thousands of demonstrators turned out for the protests but largely kept their distance from the ...
