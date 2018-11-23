Israel-Palestinians-conflict-Gaza

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

14 Palestinian protesters wounded by Israeli gunfire: Gaza ministry

=(Picture+Video)=

ATTENTION - Refiles to fix typo in graf 14 ///

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, Nov 23, 2018 (AFP) - At least 14 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli gunfire Friday during protests along the Gaza border, the enclave's health ministry said, as a lull in deadly violence held after a truce deal last week.

Thousands of demonstrators turned out for the protests but largely kept their distance from the ...