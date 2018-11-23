PIC CEO Matjila resigns

Contributed by NAMPA / ANA.

ANA Reporter

JOHANNESBURG, November 23 (ANA) - South African state pension fund, Public Investment Corporation (PIC) chief executive officer Daniel Matjila resigned on Friday, with immediate effect.

"The PIC Board deliberated on the letter from the CEO, Dr Daniel Matjila expressing his intention to resign. The Board resolved that in the interest of the PIC and the CEO, we accept his resignation with immediate effect," the Board said in a statement re;eased by PIC.