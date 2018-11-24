Spain says EU summit to be called off if no deal on Gibraltar
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
HAVANA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro
Sanchez said on Friday that a summit of European leaders due to
take place on Sunday to endorse a Brexit deal is likely to be
called off if there is no agreement by then on the question of
Gibraltar.
"If there is no deal, it's obvious that what will happen is
that the European Council will most likely not take place,"
Sanchez told a news conference in Havana where he is on official
visit.
