Spain says EU summit to be called off if no deal on Gibraltar

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

HAVANA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro

Sanchez said on Friday that a summit of European leaders due to

take place on Sunday to endorse a Brexit deal is likely to be

called off if there is no agreement by then on the question of

Gibraltar.

"If there is no deal, it's obvious that what will happen is

that the European Council will most likely not take place,"

Sanchez told a news conference in Havana where he is on official

visit.

