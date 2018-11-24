UPDATE 1-Brazil fills over 90 pct of doctor vacancies as Cubans head home
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds vacancies filled)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - As Cuban doctors in
Brazil begin to head home amid a diplomatic spat between Havana
and the South American country's far-right president-elect,
Brazil's health ministry said on Friday that it had filled
nearly all of the resulting vacancies.
The first of thousands of Cuban doctors left Brazil on
Thursday after criticism by incoming President Jair Bolsonaro
prompted Cuba's government to sever a cooperat ...
