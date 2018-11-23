The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

fbl-ESP-RealMadrid-Ramos

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Real Madrid deny Ramos doping breach allegations
By Thomas ALLNUTT
Madrid, Nov 23, 2018 (AFP) - Real Madrid denied on Friday allegations their captain Sergio Ramos breached anti-doping regulations on the night of the 2017 Champions League final.
According to the German magazine Der Spiegel Ramos failed to declare he had taken dexamethasone ahead of the match at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, in which Real beat Juventus 4-1.
In a statement the European champions said that Ramos "h ...

 

