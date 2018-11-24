BC-ATH--Doping-Bett, 0123

Kenyan worlds bronze medalist Bett gets 4-year doping ban

MONACO (AP) - Kenyan runner Kipyegon Bett, the men's 800-meter world championship bronze medalist, has been banned for four years for doping.

The IAAF integrity unit says Bett tested positive for EPO, an endurance boosting hormone, and refused to allow a sample to be taken.

Bett can appeal against the ban which expires in August 2022, when he will be aged 24. He was also stripped of his results from last seas ...