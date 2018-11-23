tennis-Davis-CRO-FRA lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Coric, Cilic put Croatia on brink of Davis Cup title

=(Picture)=

ATTENTION - UPDATES after second match ///

Lille, France, Nov 23, 2018 (AFP) - Croatia moved to the brink of a second Davis Cup title on Friday as straight-set victories for Marin Cilic and Borna Coric gave them a 2-0 lead over reigning champions France in the final.

The visitors were dominant throughout the day in front of a capacity crowd at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille as Yannick Noah's France failed make the mos ...