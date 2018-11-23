BC-EU--Macedonia-Name Ch, 0359

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Macedonia, Greece say progress made on school books talks<

AP Photo XBG106-1121181200<

Eds: Restores missing name of official in penultimate paragraph. With AP Photos.<

By COSTAS KANTOURIS<

Associated Press<

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) - Senior officials from Greece and neighbor Macedonia said Friday that progress has been made in talks to revise school books in the two countries as part of an effort to end hostility between the two countries.

The two Balkan countries are s ...