New Jersey man convicted in fatal attack on livery driver<
ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man who rammed his BMW into a livery cab driver during an argument while his 16-month-old son was in the car has been convicted of aggravated manslaughter.
A jury in Union County convicted Emmanuel John for the attack in June 2017.
Authorities say the incident began with an argument over a dinged car door. John then allegedly beat 45-year-old Imran Masood before running his ...
