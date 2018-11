France-Africa-art-history-museums

URGENT France agrees to return 26 African artworks to Benin

Paris, Nov 23, 2018 (AFP) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday agreed to return "without delay" 26 disputed artworks to Benin, the president's office said.

The decision came after experts commissioned by Macron to study the issue of African treasures held by French museums presented the findings of their report to the president.

