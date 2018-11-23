The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

JK-LD KIDNAP - Militants kidnap, kill former SPO in J-K's Shopian (Eds: Updating with death of kidnapped SPO)

Srinagar, Nov 23 (PTI) A former special police officer (SPO) was killed by suspected militants on Friday after they kidnapped him in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The bullet-riddled body of former SPO Basharat Ahmad Wagay was recovered, hours after he was kidnapped, a police official said. 
Besides the former SPO, two other persons were also kidnapped by unidentified gunmen.
The police official said that the two other kidnapped persons -- Zahid Ahmad Wagay and Reyaz A ...

 

