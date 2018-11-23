The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-RGU--Australia-Pocock, 0433

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Wallabies suspend Beale and Ashley-Cooper, Pocock out<
AP Photo XRV120-1110181746, XLB109-1117181434<
Eds: Recasts on Beale and Ashley-Cooper. With AP Photos.<
LONDON (AP) - Australia backs Kurtley Beale and Adam Ashley-Cooper were not considered for selection for the rugby test against England this weekend as punishment for inviting women to their hotel room.
Coach Michael Cheika confirmed the sanction on Friday, at the same time as announcing No. 8 David Pocock was withdrawn from S ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Friday 23rd of November 2018 10:56:00 PM. All rights reserved.