Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice times

Abu Dhabi, Nov 23, 2018 (AFP) - Leading times from practice for the season-ending Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday:

First session

1. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull-Renault) 1min 38.491sec, 2. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Red Bull-Renault) 1:38.945, 3.Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 1:39.452, 4. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:39.543, 5. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Racing Point Force India-Mercedes) 1:40.102, 6. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas-Ferrari) 1:40. ...