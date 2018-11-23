U.S. judge dismisses litigation over missing Malaysia Airlines flight

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Jonathan Stempel

Nov 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge has dismissed nationwide

litigation over the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight

MH370 in which victims' families sought to hold the carrier, its

insurer Allianz SE and Boeing Co liable for the

still-unexplained disaster.

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in Washington

ruled on Wednesday night that the wrongful death and product

liability litigation, encompassing 40 lawsuits, did not belong

