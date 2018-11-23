U.S. judge dismisses litigation over missing Malaysia Airlines flight
By Jonathan Stempel
Nov 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge has dismissed nationwide
litigation over the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight
MH370 in which victims' families sought to hold the carrier, its
insurer Allianz SE and Boeing Co liable for the
still-unexplained disaster.
U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in Washington
ruled on Wednesday night that the wrongful death and product
liability litigation, encompassing 40 lawsuits, did not belong
