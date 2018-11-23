Kosovo-Serbia-crime-politics 2ndlead
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Three Kosovo Serbs arrested over politician's murder
Mitrovica, Kosovo, Nov 23, 2018 (AFP) - Three Kosovo Serbs were arrested Friday over the murder of prominent Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic who was shot dead in January, Kosovo authorities said.
The early morning arrests were a rare intervention by Kosovo's special police forces into the northern half of Mitrovica, an ethnically divided city with Serbs in the north and Albania ...
