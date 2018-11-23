The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Kosovo-Serbia-crime-politics 2ndlead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Three Kosovo Serbs arrested over politician's murder
=(Video+Picture)=
ATTENTION - ADDS details, quotes ///
Mitrovica, Kosovo, Nov 23, 2018 (AFP) - Three Kosovo Serbs were arrested Friday over the murder of prominent Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic who was shot dead in January, Kosovo authorities said.
The early morning arrests were a rare intervention by Kosovo's special police forces into the northern half of Mitrovica, an ethnically divided city with Serbs in the north and Albania ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Friday 23rd of November 2018 10:57:38 PM. All rights reserved.