Kosovo-Serbia-crime-politics 2ndlead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Three Kosovo Serbs arrested over politician's murder

=(Video+Picture)=

ATTENTION - ADDS details, quotes ///

Mitrovica, Kosovo, Nov 23, 2018 (AFP) - Three Kosovo Serbs were arrested Friday over the murder of prominent Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic who was shot dead in January, Kosovo authorities said.

The early morning arrests were a rare intervention by Kosovo's special police forces into the northern half of Mitrovica, an ethnically divided city with Serbs in the north and Albania ...