Duck boat owner settles with Missouri family over accident<
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The company that owns a duck boat that sank on a Missouri lake in the summer, killing 17 people, has settled the first of several lawsuits filed in the accident.
William Bright, 65, and his 63-year-old wife, Janice, of Higginsville, Missouri, were among those killed in the July 19 accident on Table Rock Lake. Their three ad ...
