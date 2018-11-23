Wall St Week Ahead-Investors caught in crossfire of fight for holiday shoppers

By Trevor Hunnicutt

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Investors would normally be

thankful for a strong U.S. economy, yet this holiday season they

worry retailers may have to spend heavily to win, leaving

shareholders with a lump of coal.

Steep discounts are as familiar a sight during the holidays

as rich desserts, but this year so is a fierce grab for a slice

of the e-commerce market as Amazon.com Inc and Target

Corp offer free shipping for small purchas ...