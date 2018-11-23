PM-KARTARPUR - Kartarpur corridor will act as bridge between peoples of India, Pakistan: PM

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday hoped the Kartarpur corridor would act as a bridge between the peoples of India and Pakistan that might lead to a better future as he referred to the fall of the Berlin Wall to underline the importance of people-to-people contact.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of first Sikh Guru Nanak Dev, the prime minister referred to the Partition and said, "What has happened in 1947 has happened."

He said the issues between the government ...