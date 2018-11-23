DL-MAN-LD BODY - Man's body found in bushes in southeast Delhi, ears and eyes missing (Eds: Updating with man's identity, detail

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The body of a 24-year-old man, with its eyes and ears suspected to be bitten off by animals, was found in bushes in southeast Delhi's Pul Prahladpur on Friday, police said.

Police were informed about the body around 4.30 pm and upon reaching there it was found deep in a jungle.

The deceased has been identified by his brother as Punit, a resident of Sangam Vihar. There were bruises on his forehead and a spot near his neck, with the eyes and ears missing, police said.

