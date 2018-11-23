PAK-FO-KARTARPUR - Opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor step forward in right direction: Pak

Islamabad, Nov 23 (PTI) Pakistan said on Friday that the decision to open the Kartarpur Sahib corridor could be a step forward in the right direction from conflict to cooperation, animosity to peace and enmity to friendship.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while briefing the National Assembly said that Pakistan has decided to open the Kartarpur Corridor for the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in 2019.

"The Pakistani proposal to initiate ...