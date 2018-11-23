BC-US--Trump-Russia Prob, 0362

Associate of Roger Stone in plea talks with Mueller

By CHAD DAY

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A conservative writer and associate of Trump confidant Roger Stone said Friday that he is in plea talks with special counsel Robert Mueller's team.

Jerome Corsi told The Associated Press he has been negotiating a potential plea but declined to comment further. He said on a YouTube show ...