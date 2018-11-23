BC-US--Fort Wayne Shooti, 0303

The Latest: Arrest in connection with shooting that killed 3<

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting that killed three people in northeast Indiana (all times local):

1 p.m.

Police have arrested a man in connection with a Thanksgiving shooting in northeastern Indiana that killed three people and left two others critically wounded.

Fort Wayne police say 22-year-old Kameron J. Joyner was arrested early Friday during a local traffic stop. He's being held at the Allen County Jai ...