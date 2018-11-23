BC-LT--Mexico-Migrant Ca, 0455

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Tijuana mayor declares "humanitarian crisis" over migrants<

AP Photo ABD101-1123181103, ABD113-1123181019, ABD111-1123181010, ABD108-1123181004, ABD107-1123181018, ABD103-1123181040, ABD105-1123181014<

Eds: Updates with detail on who has been providing aid until now. Adds new AP Photos.<

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) - The mayor of Tijuana has declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city and said Friday that he has asked the United Nations for aid to deal with the approximately 5,000 Central A ...