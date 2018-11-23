Cuba-Spain-politics-diplomacy-trade
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Spanish PM promises to keep investing in Cuba on historic visit
By Rigoberto DIAZ, Katell ABIVEN
Havana, Nov 23, 2018 (AFP) - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez promised on Friday to continue investing in Cuba on the second day of his historic visit to the island nation, the first by a Spanish leader in 32 years.
Speaking at a forum of 200 Spanish and Cuban companies, including Spanish telecommunications giant Telefonica and airline Iberia, Sanchez said his countr ...
