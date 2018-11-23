Cuba-Spain-politics-diplomacy-trade

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Spanish PM promises to keep investing in Cuba on historic visit

By Rigoberto DIAZ, Katell ABIVEN

=(Picture+Video)=

Havana, Nov 23, 2018 (AFP) - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez promised on Friday to continue investing in Cuba on the second day of his historic visit to the island nation, the first by a Spanish leader in 32 years.

Speaking at a forum of 200 Spanish and Cuban companies, including Spanish telecommunications giant Telefonica and airline Iberia, Sanchez said his countr ...