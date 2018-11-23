Report: Brady misses open portion of Pats practice

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Quarterback Tom Brady did not appear to be on the field as the New England

Patriots began practice on Friday, according to reporters on hand.

Brady has yet to miss a practice this season and could still show up for the

closed portion of the practice.

Backups Danny Etling and Brian Hoyer were the only quarterbacks on hand at

Friday's early session.

Brady, who is on the injury report for the first time this season with a knee

injury, was limited in practice on Wednesd ...