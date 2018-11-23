The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

U.S. House panel to probe Trump's Saudi ties -Washington Post

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Democrats on the U.S. House
intelligence panel will investigate U.S. President Donald
Trump's response to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi as
part of a "deep dive" next year into U.S.-Saudi Arabia ties, the
committee's incoming head said in a report published on Friday.
The committee will investigate the U.S. intelligence
assessment of Khashoggi's death as well as the war in Yemen, the
stability of the Saudi royal family and th ...

 

