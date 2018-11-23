U.S. House panel to probe Trump's Saudi ties -Washington Post

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Democrats on the U.S. House

intelligence panel will investigate U.S. President Donald

Trump's response to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi as

part of a "deep dive" next year into U.S.-Saudi Arabia ties, the

committee's incoming head said in a report published on Friday.

The committee will investigate the U.S. intelligence

assessment of Khashoggi's death as well as the war in Yemen, the

stability of the Saudi royal family and th ...