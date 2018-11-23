BC-US--Bullying Arrest, 0142
'Give me candy!' Viral video leads to NYC bullying suspect<
NEW YORK (AP) - New York City police say they've arrested a 16-year-old boy suspected of violently bullying a 9-year-old boy at a Brooklyn public housing complex.
NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted Thursday that "the child is now safe and the subject has been apprehended."
A video that went viral showed the bully punching the young boy in the face and slamming his victim's head int ...
