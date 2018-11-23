Belgium-euthanasia-crime

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Three doctors face Belgium's first euthanasia prosecution

Brussels, Nov 23, 2018 (AFP) - Three doctors will face a criminal trial in Belgium accused of failing to comply with the legal conditions for euthanasia, the first such case since it was decriminalised in 2002.

"This is the first time that there has been a decision to refer such a case to a court of law," lawyer Jacqueline Herremans told AFP on Friday, confirming information from Belgian media.

"There have already been legal cases i ...