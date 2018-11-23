AU-women-rights-harassment

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

African Union admits sexual harassment 'prevalent'

Addis Ababa, Nov 23, 2018 (AFP) - The African Union on Friday said an internal investigation had found sexual harassment to be "prevalent" within the organisation.

The admission comes after a committee was established in May to investigate anonymous allegations.

It found some female employees, especially those on internships, volunteer programmes or short-term contracts, were being sexually harassed by line managers.

"It is the findi ...