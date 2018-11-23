auto-prix-UAE lead

Bottas fastest in second Abu Dhabi practice session

Abu Dhabi, Nov 23, 2018 (AFP) - Valtteri Bottas clocked the fastest time in Friday's second free practice for this weekend's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Mercedes driver outpacing both Red Bulls under the floodlights at the Yas Marina circuit.

The Finn topped the times in one minute and 37.236 seconds to outpace second-placed Max Verstappen by 0.044 seconds with Daniel Ricciardo third, two-tenths adrift.

