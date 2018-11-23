The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

DR Congo opposition figures, Tshisekedi and Kamerhe, form joint ticket
Nairobi, Nov 23, 2018 (AFP) - Felix Tshisekedi will run for president in December's elections in Democratic Republic of Congo with Vital Kamerhe as his running mate, the two opposition leaders said on Friday in Nairobi.
"We are here to sign an agreement for a ticket to go together to elections," Kamerhe said at a joint press conference in the Kenyan capital.
"I decide today to support Tshisekedi as the president of Cong ...

 

