Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

DR Congo opposition figures, Tshisekedi and Kamerhe, form joint ticket

Nairobi, Nov 23, 2018 (AFP) - Felix Tshisekedi will run for president in December's elections in Democratic Republic of Congo with Vital Kamerhe as his running mate, the two opposition leaders said on Friday in Nairobi.

"We are here to sign an agreement for a ticket to go together to elections," Kamerhe said at a joint press conference in the Kenyan capital.

"I decide today to support Tshisekedi as the president of Cong ...