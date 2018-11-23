MP-POLLS-SHAH - Congress is an army without commander in MP: Shah

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Seoni (MP), Nov 23 (PTI) Taking a dig at the Congress for not declaring its chief ministerial face for the November 28 Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, BJP chief Amit Shah on Friday said the opposition party was an army without a commander in the state.

Shah also slammed former prime minister Manmohan Singh over his recent criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and claimed that the latter had enhanced the country's prestige in the world.

"In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP is contesting the election ...