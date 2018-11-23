BC-SOC--Man City-Mendy, 0144
Mendy out for up to 3 months for Man City with knee injury<
MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says left back Benjamin Mendy could miss up to three months with his latest knee injury.
It leaves the Premier League leaders without a natural left back for one of the busiest parts of the season. Fabian Delph and Oleksandr Zinchenko - both midfielders - are likely to be called on to fill in for Mend ...
