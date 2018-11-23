Cameroon-unrest-Kenya-church

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Church suspects Cameroon army behind Kenya priest's killing

Yaounde, Cameroon, Nov 23, 2018 (AFP) - The Roman Catholic Church in Cameroon's restive Anglophone region, where separatists are waging an armed insurgency, said Friday it suspected the army of killing a Kenyan priest two days ago.

Cosmos Omboto Ondari, a 33-year-old cleric, was shot dead on Wednesday at a church in Kembong parish in the Southwest region.

"Eyewitnesses said that he was killed by government soldiers who were firing ...