Vatican embassy bones were not from missing girl -source

ROME, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Human bones found at the Vatican's

embassy in Rome belong to a male who died more than 50 years

ago, a judicial source said, dispelling speculation they might

solve one of Italy's most enduring mysteries: the 1980s

vanishing of two teenage girls.

An almost complete skeleton and other bone fragments were

unearthed last month during work on an annex to the Holy See's

imposing embassy compound near Rome's famous Villa Borghese

museum.

