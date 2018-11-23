UK-INDIAN-WOMAN - Indian-origin woman jailed for drunken scene on flight to UK By Aditi Khanna

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

London, Nov 23 (PTI) An Indian-origin woman has been jailed for six months in the UK for drunken behaviour on an aeroplane which caused a passenger to have a seizure.

Kiran Jagdev, an executive assistant based in the city of Leicester, had attempted to blame the crew of Jet2 airline for supplying her with alcohol during her flight from Tenerife in Spain back to the UK in January this year. Judge Philip Head rejected her excuse and decided to impose what he described as a deterrent sentence during ...