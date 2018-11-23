BC-RGU--Australia-Pocock, 0132

Pocock fails fitness test, out for Australia against England

LONDON (AP) - Australia No. 8 David Pocock has failed a fitness test and been ruled out of the rugby test against England on Saturday, a major blow to the Wallabies' chances of ending a disappointing year on a high.

Pocock, who was named in the starting lineup on Thursday despite struggling with a neck problem, had a run-out on Friday morning and coach Michael Cheika decided the back-row forward wasn't fit enoug ...