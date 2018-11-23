Kosovo police arrest 3 over January murder of Serb leader Ivanovic

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BELGRADE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Police in Kosovo have made the

first arrests in connection with the murder of Kosovo Serb

leader Oliver Ivanovic in January, detaining three suspects

including two ex-police officers in a pre-dawn raid on Friday,

officials said.

Ivanovic, 64, was shot dead on Jan. 16 as he arrived at his

party office in Mitrovica, a town bitterly split between

Kosovo's majority ethnic Albanians and minority nationalist

Serbs, who dominate the north ...