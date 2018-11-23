Kosovo police arrest 3 over January murder of Serb leader Ivanovic
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
BELGRADE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Police in Kosovo have made the
first arrests in connection with the murder of Kosovo Serb
leader Oliver Ivanovic in January, detaining three suspects
including two ex-police officers in a pre-dawn raid on Friday,
officials said.
Ivanovic, 64, was shot dead on Jan. 16 as he arrived at his
party office in Mitrovica, a town bitterly split between
Kosovo's majority ethnic Albanians and minority nationalist
Serbs, who dominate the north ...
Subscribe