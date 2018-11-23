Convicted paedophile model agency boss says he has no remorse

Contributed by NAMPA / ANA.

Lindi Masinga

JOHANNESBURG, November 23 (ANA) - Convicted rapist and paedophile, Kempton Park model agency boss Dawie De Villiers, told the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Friday that he remained unremorseful and maintained his innocence.

"Its difficult to show remorse to something I didn't do," he told the court.

De Villiers, the founder of Modelling South Africa (PTY), was found guilty of rape, sexual assault, sexual gro ...