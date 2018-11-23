The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

South African bowler Ngidi to miss Pakistan series through injury
Cape Town, Nov 23, 2018 (AFP) - South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi will miss all South Africa's matches against Pakistan this season after suffering a knee injury.
In a statement on Friday, Cricket South Africa said Ngidi, 22, had sustained a right knee ligament injury while fielding in a Twenty20 international against Australia last week.
Dr Mohammed Moosajee, the team manager and doctor, said investigations and assessme ...

 

