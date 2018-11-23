PAK-CHINA-CONSULATE-3RDLD FIRING - Terror attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi foiled; 5 killed (Eds: Adding more details & up

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Karachi, Nov 23 (PTI) Three heavily-armed suicide bombers on Friday stormed the Chinese consulate in Pakistan's largest metropolis Karachi, killing two policemen before being shot dead by security forces which foiled the daring attack in the high-security zone, authorities said.

The consulate, located in the posh Clifton area, came under attack early morning.

Three suspected suicide bombers were killed before they were able to enter the facility as forces successfully foiled the attack, Karachi ...