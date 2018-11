Turkey-Saudi-politics-diplomacy

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

URGENT Turkey says Trump intends to turn a 'blind eye' to Khashoggi murder

Ankara, Nov 23, 2018 (AFP) - Turkey on Friday said President Donald Trump intended to turn a "blind eye" to Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder he said Washington's ties with Riyadh would not be affected by the incident.

"In one sense, Trump is saying 'I will turn a blind eye'," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with CNN Turk broadcaster, referring to Trump's continued support for Sa ...